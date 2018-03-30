Puck drop for Guns n' Hoses on ice set for Friday night

Scottrade Center is following an annual Thanksgiving Eve Fundraising Foundation tradition involving St. Louis City and St. Louis County police officers and the St. Louis Fire Department. (Credit: KMOV)

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Friday night, St. Louis police and firefighters will square off in the hockey version of the popular Guns n’ Hoses event.

All the money raised will go to Backstoppers, the organization helping families of fallen first responders.

The puck drops at 7 p.m. at Affton Ice Rink across from Grant's Farm.

Tickets are just $5.