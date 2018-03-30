Belleville family finds grenade while cleaning out garage

A family found this grenade in their father's garage in Belleville Friday afternoon. (Credit: Belleville Fire Department)

A Belleville family discovered a grenade Friday afternoon while cleaning out their father's garage.

The home is located in the 8200 block of West Main St. The Belleville Fire Department (BFD) said the family was cleaning out their father's house, who is a veteran, when they found the grenade.

The pin was out of the grenade, which the BFD said means it probably was no longer a functioning explosive. However, the BFD said normally with a non-functioning device, the bottom is drilled out and the explosives are removed. This was not the case with this grenade, so a bomb squad was called in and surrounding homes were evacuated.

The BFD said the bomb unit removed the grenade and plans to detonate it at a remote location.

No one was injured in the incident.

