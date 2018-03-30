Neighbor saves elderly homeowner from fire in North City

St. Louis Fire Department crews extinguished a kitchen fire in a home in North St. Louis after a neighbor rescued the homeowner before crews arrived.

The fire happened just before 2 p.m. Friday in a home in the 4800 block of Margaretta Ave. in the Penrose neighborhood.

Fire officials said Catherine Steps smelled smoke and looked outside to discover her neighbor's home was on fire. Steps ran into the burning home to find the elderly homeowner asleep, and she woke him up and got him out of the house.

