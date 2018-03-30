St. Louis County police looking for burglar caught on camera

This burglar in South St. Louis County was caught on camera March 27. (Credit: St. Louis County police)

St. Louis County police are asking for help in identifying a burglary suspect that was caught on camera in South County.

The burglary happened March 27 in the 5100 block of Olde Silver Place in Concord around 7:30 p.m.

The homeowner was out of town watching his surveillance cameras when he saw the burglar take a package off the porch. The burglar was then seen entering the home's garage and taking jewelry from inside the house.

The suspect then left in what appears to be a black Ford Focus.

If you have any information or recognize this burglar, please call the St. Louis County Police Affton Precinct at 314-638-8636.

