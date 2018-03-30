St. Louis County police looking for burglar caught on camera

St. Louis County police are asking for help in identifying a burglary suspect that was caught on camera in South County.
The burglary happened March 27 in the 5100 block of Olde Silver Place in Concord around 7:30 p.m.
The homeowner was out of town watching his surveillance cameras when he saw the burglar take a package off the porch. The burglar was then seen entering the home's garage and taking jewelry from inside the house.
The suspect then left in what appears to be a black Ford Focus.
If you have any information or recognize this burglar, please call the St. Louis County Police Affton Precinct at 314-638-8636.
Copyright 2018 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KMOV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.