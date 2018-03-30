3 Las Vegas teens killed on spring break trip when car hit by suspected drunk driver

Dylan Mack (left), AJ Rossi (center) and Brooke Hawley (right) were killed in a fiery crash in Huntington Beach Thursday morning. (FOX 5 Vegas)

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KMOV / CBS News) -- Las Vegas teenagers on spring break have died in a fiery crash in Southern California after their car was hit by a suspected drunken driver. Authorities said the teens were stopped at a red light on Pacific Coast Highway in Huntington Beach around 1 a.m. Thursday when another car rear-ended them.

The teenagers' Toyota burst into flames. Two boys and a girl in the car died at the scene. A fourth was hospitalized but there's no immediate word on that person's condition.

Three victims died at the scene and were identified as junior Brooke Hawley, and seniors Dylan Mack and AJ Rossi by a classmate, according to FOX 5 Vegas.

"My heart breaks for them, he was such a good boy," Chavon Kane said of Rossi, her best friend's son. "It shouldn't have happened to him, or them and the other families. It's awful."

A woman, identified as Bani Duarte, 27, was arrested for vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and driving under the influence causing injury.

Citing the preliminary investigation, police said a Hyundai Sonata driven by Duarte struck a Toyota that was stopped at the intersection.