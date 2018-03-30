Chef Casey: Easter Strudel

1 sheet puff pastry 12”x 10”

1 Tbsp unsalted butter

½ cup frozen cubed hash brown potatoes

½ cup red and green bell pepper seeded and diced

¼ cup onion diced

½ cup precooked turkey or ham, diced

6 eggs

1 Tbsp minced fresh chives

2 oz cheddar cheese, shredded

2 Tbsp shredded Parmesan cheese

Melt butter in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add potatoes and sauté 5 minutes. Stir in bell pepper and onion; sauté 3 minutes, then add turkey or ham.

Whisk eggs and chives together. Add them to the pan and scramble just until set. Season with salt and pepper. Remove from the heat and stir in cheddar cheese until blended.

If working with puff pastry from a grocery store unfold pastry and roll out to 12”x 10” then transfer to a piece of parchment paper cut to fit a baking sheet. Trim pastry and fill with the egg mixture and braid. Sprinkle with cheese.

AT THIS POINT THE STRUDELS MAY BE WRAPPED IN PLASTIC AND CHILLED OVERNIGHT.

Bake the strudels at 400ºF for 20 to 30 minutes or until golden. Let cool for 5 minutes before slicing.