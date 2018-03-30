Miles-long backup on I-55 in Metro East following crash involving semi

HAMEL, Ill. (KMOV.com) – Illinois State Police are advising drivers to reroute after a multi-vehicle crash near Hamel Friday.

The crash, which officials said involved a semi-truck, occurred on northbound Interstate 55 at Mile Marker 26 around 11:30 a.m.

The police department said drivers should use caution or reroute through the area. Drivers should also be prepared for stopped traffic in the area.

The backup is reported to be at least a half hour.

At least one person was transported from the crash scene via ARCH Helicopter.

No other details regarding the crash or any injuries have been released.

Friday morning's crash occurred not far from where four people were killed in an eight-vehicle crash in November

