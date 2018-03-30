VIDEO: Zoo's Bingwa Bunch cubs playing outside with mom

Members of the Bingwa Bunch playing outside (Credit: St. Louis Zoo)

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The St. Louis Zoo’s eight cheetah cubs are exploring their behind-the-scenes outdoor habitat.

Friday morning, the Zoo posted a video on their Facebook page of The Bingwa Bunch playing outside with their mom, Bingwa.

The cubs, who are now 4 months old, are scheduled to be introduced to the public habitat in the River’s Edge later this spring.

