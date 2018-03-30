Fight over woman turns violent, ends with driver trying to run over friend in Jefferson County

Police in the parking lot at the Jefferson County Library after a stabbing (Credit: KMOV)

JEFFERSON COUNTY (KMOV.com) – A fight over a woman turned violent and ended with a driver trying to run over a friend near High Ridge overnight.

Early Friday morning, police said two friends were in a car when they got into a fight over a woman, during which the passenger stabbed the driver.

After stabbing the driver, the passenger ran off and the driver tried to run over the passenger with the car in the parking lot of the Jefferson County Library.

The passenger and driver were taken into custody. The driver was transported to the hospital.

No other details have been released.

Copyright 2018 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved