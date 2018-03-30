Endangered Person Advisory issued for missing 13-year-old girl

DESLOGE, Mo. (KMOV.com) – The Desloge Police Department has issued an Endangered Person Advisory for a missing 13-year-old girl.

Amanda L. Mangstl was reported missing from North Grant Street in St. Francois County around 10 p.m. Thursday night.

Mangstl was last seen walking in the Desloge area. Officials said she is known to suffer from depression.

Mangstl is described as being 5-foot tall and 108 pounds. She was last seen wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt, jeans and black converse tennis shoes.

Anyone with information about whereabouts should contact the Desloge Police Department at 573-431-3131.

