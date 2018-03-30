Highway 47 reopen after early morning double fatal crash in Fran - KMOV.com

Highway 47 reopen after early morning double fatal crash in Franklin County

By Stephanie Baumer, Online News Producer
Emergency crews on Highway 47 following a double fatal crash Friday (Credit: KMOV) Emergency crews on Highway 47 following a double fatal crash Friday (Credit: KMOV)

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A double fatal crash has closed a portion of Highway 47 in Franklin County.

The crash occurred before 4:30 a.m. Friday between Old Mt. Hope Road and Kommer Loop, near Lonedell. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, one car crossed the center line and hit a southbound driver head-on.

The deceased are the drivers of both cars. There were no passengers in either car when the crash occurred.

A half-mile stretch of the roadway is closed as emergency crews are on the scene. It is unknown when the roadway will reopen.

No other information regarding the crash has been released.

