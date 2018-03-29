Lanes of I-64 in St. Louis to close Thursday night for emergency pavement repairs

MoDOT announced it is closing several lanes of I-64 in downtown and midtown St. Louis for emergency pavement repairs.

The agency says two eastbound lanes will be closed at Vandeventer and the left westbound lane between 21st and Jefferson will be closed starting Thursday night. Both sections will be closed during the morning rush hour.

Potholes have recently been a problem on eastbound I-64 near Vandeventer.

