4 men accused of robbing child at gunpoint

Four men are accused of using a 20-gauge shotgun to rob a child.

Dakota Cox, Alex Spanheimer and Dakota Bryson all 18, and Michael Lasica, 24 are charged with armed robbery.

Authorities say the men used the gun to rob a child of money on January 23 in Madison County.

All four are being held on a $150,000 bond.

