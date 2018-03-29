Suspect accused of being involved in 3 Illinois robberies charged

Preston Young, 23, of East St. Louis is charged with home invasion while armed with a firearm, robbery, attempted armed robbery and felon in possession of a firearm. Credit: St. Clair County Sheriff

A 23-year-old man is charged in connection with a series of robberies that have taken place in the Metro East.

Preston Young, 23, of East St. Louis is charged with home invasion while armed with a firearm, robbery, attempted armed robbery and felon in possession of a firearm.

He is accused of being responsible for a home invasion on Gerald Lane in Belleville on January 12, a strong arm robbery on a MetroLink train near the Fairview Heights station on January 24 and an attempted armed robbery in Washington Park on March 10.

Police said he was shot during the attempted the robbery in Washington Park.

Young is being held in the St. Clair County Jail on a $145,000 bond.

