St. Peters can mandate woman allergic to grass must grow it in yard, judge rules

A judge has ruled that St. Peters can mandate that a couple must plant grass in their yard even though the wife is allergic.

Janice and Carl Duffner sued to keep their front garden and not plant grass as required by a St. Peters ordinance. The city requires homeowners have at least half of their yard filled with grass.

The judge said the city can keep fining the Duffners for not complying or even lock them up in jail.

The couple said they plan to appeal.

