Police: Suspects held women at gunpoint, shot at 2 men trying to rescue them

Police said two men are facing charges for holding two women at gunpoint and shooting at two others coming to the women’s aid.

Michael Merrfield, 32, of Collinsville and Dalton Lemaster, 26, of Glen Carbon are charged with attempted first-degree murder, aggravated discharge of a firearm and aggravated unlawful restraint.

Authorities said Merrifield and Lemaster were holding two women at gunpoint near the intersection of Collinsville Road and Harvard Place on Wednesday.

Two men drove up to try and aid the women. Merrifeld and Lemaster are accused of firing shots at their car. Nobody was hit.

The women were eventually freed unharmed.

Police said Merrifeld and Lemaster knew the victims.

