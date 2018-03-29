St. Louis Proud: Cathedral Basilica of Saint Louis

The green domed roof is an iconic landmark in St. Louis, but it’s the colors inside the Cathedral Basilica of Saint Louis that inspires jaw dropping wows. (Credit: KMOV)

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The green-domed roof is an iconic landmark in St. Louis, but it’s the colors inside the Cathedral Basilica of Saint Louis that inspires jaw dropping wows.

“People don't make eye contact here because they’re too busy looking at what’s on the ceiling and the walls ,” said Tom Fasl, the building manager.

With more than 40 million pieces of tesserae, the fancy name of the pieces of glass adorning the walls and domes of the Cathedral Basilica of Saint Louis, it is considered the largest collection in the Western Hemisphere.

Monsignor Joseph Simon has his favorite, a depiction of Jesus in red robes surrounded by a rainbow. But Fasl can’t pick just one.

There are depictions of the Catholic history in St. Louis as well as scenes from the Bible.

With the final scene completed in 1988, it took 74 years for the sparkling mosaics to be finished.

Fasl says after 30 years, he still discovers something new every day.

“Maybe we know where all the saints are and where all the religious orders are but the creative expression, were experience something new every day,” said Fasl.

The Cathedral Basilica of Saint Louis sees a big bump in visitors during Holy Week, but throughout the year they have a quarter of a million visitors from around the globe.

And Monsignor Simon encourages everyone to come visit.

“It is everyone's cathedral and everyone should enjoy its beauty and its worship.

The Cathedral Basilica of Saint Louis is open from 7am-5pm every day. You can visit their website for a list of Holy Week activities and mass times.