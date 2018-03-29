Local high schools compete in youth business summit on the national stage

Students from Parkway West and Parkway South will head to New York City next month to try and win the big prize in a youth business summit.

Twelve students from the schools will head to the Big Apple to compete for the grand prize as part of Parkway’s youth entrepreneur classes.

The students have designed their own businesses and recently won the Midwestern competition qualifying them for nationals in New York.

The Parkway team is one of only 28 selected from 550 that qualified from around the world to compete in the finals next month.

