Suspect charged in St. Patrick’s Day homicide

A suspect has been arrested and charged in connection with a fatal shooting that happened on St. Patrick’s Day.

Vinson Griffin, 35, of South City, is charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action.

Griffin is accused of shooting Jerry Scott, 37, in the 4500 block of Nebraska.

Griffin is being held on $1 million cash-only bond.

