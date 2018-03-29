Steady rains threatening houses as water continues to force into homes

A wet week has caused problems with flooding, leading to damaged homes. (Credit: KMOV)

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A wet week has caused problems with flooding, leading to damaged homes.

Homeowners are worried, as moisture has begun creeping into basements and threatening significant damage.

“I came down here to put something away and sort of walked through a shallow puddle," said Wayne Kolbe, owner of a Manchester home with wet basement walls.

Kolbe’s situation is repeating itself all over the St. Louis.

“We're getting a lot of complaints from homeowners with issues of water in their basement," said Todd Siess with Quality Waterproofing.

Siess says the problem is the waterlogged soil around homes pushing on foundations and forcing water through cracks and up through the floor.

"We've noticed this problem several hours after it rains to see cracks start to get damp, after a few days of rain you start to notice the push up from the floor," he said.

The solution is a new sump pump to move water away from the home, and vigilance.

"It got underneath boxes we didn't even see, i would tell people lift boxes and look underneath things," Kolbe said.

Homeowners are also urged to clear out gutters, to prevent water backing up and finding a way into the house.