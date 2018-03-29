Police: 3 dead in double murder, suicide in Florissant - KMOV.com

Police: 3 dead in double murder, suicide in Florissant

Police are investigating a double murder, suicide that occurred in Florissant.

Authorities said they received a call just before 12:30 p.m. about a welfare check in the 1400 block of East Duchesne. When officers arrived, they found three people dead inside a home.

A gun was found at the scene.

Police said there was no sign of forced entry.

