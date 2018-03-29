Cardinals introduce new food at Busch Stadium for 2018 season

Busch Stadiums new Sausage Bites will be available at the Budweiser Terrace starting April 5. (Credit: KMOV)

It’s the start of a new baseball season in St. Louis which means a clean slate, new players, new coaches and most importantly- new food options at Busch Stadium.

With Opening Day in St. Louis right around the corner, here’s a quick preview of the new, delicious food you can order at the stadium starting April 5.

Gioia’s Deli (Famous Hot Salami Sandwich)

Two of St. Louis’ favorite things: the Cardinals and the Hill. The deli’s famous hot salami sandwich will be available behind home plate near section 151 for $14.25.

Coca-Cola Cantina Street Tacos

You can never have too many taco options at the ballpark. For $9, you get three tacos stuffed with pulled pork, BBQ sauce, pico de gallo, toasted onions, a lime wedge and served with a bag of house chips. You can find the tacos next to Gate 1 at the Coke Cantina.

Grilled Chicken Bats

Smoked chicken legs smothered in BBQ, Buffalo or Hot Honey sauce. Need I say more? You can grab an order of these wings in the Budweiser Terrace for $7.

Jumbo Shrimp Skewer

Shrimp doesn’t seem like the traditional ballpark food but these will probably change your mind. For $12 you can get four grilled, jumbo shrimp marinated with garlic and fresh lime. You can snag a skewer of these succulent shrimp at the Budweiser Terrace.

Sausage Bites

Bacon Onion Cheddar, Whiskey Peppercorn or Mango Habanero? Take your pick. The chef at the Budweiser Terrace will then chop your order into bite size pieces, drizzle a spicy aioli on the pieces and throw in some jalapenos for extra spice. Did we mention it comes with a side of chips as well? Get this delicious dish for $8.75 at the new Budweiser Terrace.

Grand Slam Mixed Grill

Having trouble picking between the Chicken, Shrimp and Sausage? What if I said you could get all three? You can! For $25 you can get the Smoked Chicken Bats, the Jumbo Shrimp Skewer and the Sausage Bites at the Budweiser Terrace.

Budweiser Terrace gives Cardinals fans a new place to watch games

Many of the new food options have arrived along with the addition of the Budweiser Terrace. The team removed nearly 1,000 seats to make room for the new 20,000-square feet area that features two bars, lounge chairs, lawn games, cabana seating and a main stage for live music.

