Clayton jewelry store robber took cash from purses, made employees count to 120

CLAYTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Another jewelry store was robbed in the St. Louis area Thursday morning.

“The Diamond Shop,” located in the 10 block of North Central in Clayton, was robbed around 10 a.m.

The store’s owner told News 4 the suspect walked into the store and asked to be waited on. While he was being waited on, he pulled out a handgun and told employees they were being robbed. He put several pieces of jewelry in a bag and then took money out of the cash drawer.

After taking items from the store, he had the female employees take cash out of their purses and lie on the ground and count to 120 while he left, according to the store’s owner.

The suspect was wearing a Bulls hat and told an employee he was from Chicago.

The suspect left the store with an undisclosed amount of jewelry and money. No injuries were reported.

This is the fifth jewelry store incident reported in recent weeks, with two others occurring in Creve Coeur, one in downtown St. Louis and another in Fairview Heights.

In addition, earlier in the year, a dog was shot during a robbery at TimeKeepers in Olivette.

It is unknown if the incidents are connected.

No other details have been released.

