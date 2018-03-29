Was your car rummaged through in Maplewood? Police may have your items

MAPLEWOOD, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Maplewood police are searching for the owners of stolen items that were found after three juveniles were arrested.

The Maplewood Police Department said the three arrests were made after an eyewitness saw the suspects tampering with unlocked vehicles.

The police department said anyone whose vehicle was rummaged through on Monday, March 26 should contact them.

