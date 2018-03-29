Homicide investigating after man shot in head in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Homicide investigators are investigating after a man was critically injured in a north St. Louis shooting Wednesday night.

Just before 6:30 p.m., a 23-year-old man was shot in the head in the 4700 block of St. Louis Avenue.

Police said the injured man was taken to the hospital and listed in critical, unstable condition.

Details regarding a suspect have not been released.

The investigation is ongoing.

