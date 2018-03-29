Greitens goes on offense with new radio ad

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens is spending an estimated $50,000 on a statewide radio ad buy to make the case for staying in office despite a grand jury accusing him of taking and transmitting a nonconsensual photo of a partially nude woman.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the first-term Republican governor's political adviser, Austin Chambers, confirmed the ad buy Wednesday night.

Greitens has acknowledged having an extramarital affair with his hairdresser in 2015 as he was preparing to run for governor but has not directly answered questions about whether he took a photo of her and has denied any criminal wrongdoing.

Greitens has refused calls from fellow GOP lawmakers to resign. The case is set to go before a jury on May 14.

