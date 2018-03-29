New season, new rules on what is allowed in Busch Stadium

Cardinals’ fans will be able to bring some new things to Busch Stadium this season.

Leaders say they’ve been listening to fans about what to allow in the stadium during games. Fans can now bring in empty cups, plastic bottles and thermoses to fill up when they get inside.

Alcoholic beverages and non-alcoholic beer, backpacks, balloons, commercial camera equipment, coolers, drones, knives longer than 4 inches, laser pointers and stun guns are among the items still prohibited from entering the stadium.

For the full list of items not allowed inside click here.

The Cardinals will take the field for their first regular season game in New York Thursday. The will take the field at Busch Stadium for the first time in 2018 next week.

