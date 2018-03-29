MISSING: Farmington police seek help finding runaway teens

Jack Burgio, 14, & James Warren, 13, were last seen Monday in Farmington (Credit: Farmington Police)

FARMINGTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Police in Farmington are asking for help finding two runaway boys.

Jack S. Burgio, 14, and James Warren, 13, were last seen around the Farmington Elks Lodge around 10 p.m. on Monday, March 26. It is unknown where they were heading.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Farmington Police Department at 573-756-6686.

