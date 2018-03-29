Pedestrian taken to hospital after being struck in Maryland Heights

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Emergency crews are on the scene after a pedestrian was struck in Maryland Heights Thursday morning.

The pedestrian was struck at Dorsett and McKelvey just before 6:40 a.m. Police said the north side of McKelvey road is blocked with emergency equipment.

Drivers are asked to use an alternate route until the scene has cleared.

The pedestrian was transported to the hospital as a precaution.

No other details have been released.

