Child, 2 adults hide during overnight home invasion in Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV.com) – Two adults and a child hid during an overnight home invasion in Madison County.

According to the Madison County Sheriff’s Department, a man, woman and small child were inside a home on Black Lane in State Park when at least one suspect forced their way inside. The suspect was inside for about five minutes before leaving.

The three people inside the home hide while the suspect was inside.

No one was injured during the home invasion.

It is currently unknown if anything was taken from the home.

The investigation is ongoing.

