Electrical short causes fire, forces St. Charles County warehouse to evacuate

A fire truck outside a warehouse on Research Park Drive Thursday (Credit: KMOV)

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Fire crews in St. Charles County rushed out to a manufacturing warehouse just off of Interstate 64 early Thursday morning.

Fire officials said a piece of equipment at a warehouse on Research Park Drive had an electrical short, which caused a fire around 2:15 a.m.

The sprinkler system inside the building went off, forcing workers to leave the building.

There were no known injuries.

