Workshops planned to address Meramec River flooding

Communities along the Meramec River are watching the water rise, waiting for it to crest, and hoping for a long-term solution.

At Valley Park, the flood stage is 16 feet. The Meramec River is expected to hit 17.5 feet in the early morning hours Saturday.

While this time it’s only minor, three record floods have happened in the lower Meramec River basin since 2015. That’s why the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, state and federal emergency management teams, as well as community leaders, are hosting a series of workshops. They want the public to weigh in on what’s causing and what could prevent flooding along the lower Meramec River basin.

The second of three workshops is planned for Thursdays night from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Sunset Hills Community Center Gymnasium. Another workshop is planned for April 11 in Arnold. For people who can’t make it to a meeting but want to weigh in, there is an online survey open through May 11.

Even after all the meetings, the final report from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers won’t be ready until November of 2019. Then, it will be up to communities to put it into action.

