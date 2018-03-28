Woman's family says husband was abusive, left her on floor to die

The family of Nancy Johnson says her husband Robert repeatedly hit and kicked her and left her on the floor to die. Credit: KMOV and SLMPD

The family of a South City woman said she was hit repeatedly, kicked unconscious and left on the floor to die.

The woman is resting in a room at SLU Hospital. Her sister tells News 4 doctors don't expect her to see, speak or walk again. It's only a matter of days, according to the woman's sister, before Nancy Johnson's family will see her one last time.

"It was a total shock of what happened to my sister," said Frances Rudisill.

Rudisill spoke about what might have gone on inside her sister's South City home.

"There was no reason for something like this to happen to someone. She had been with this man 30 years. He said he loved her. He was so abusive to her and we did not know it until recently," said Rudisill.

St. Louis Police arrested Johnson's husband, Robert, at SLU Hospital.

Paramedics called them while rushing Johnson to the emergency room.

"The detective told us this is the worst case she had ever seen. She was beaten so severely. She was hit and kicked in the head until she was unconscious," added Rudisill.

Rudisill says that it was actually friends of the couple that called for help after seeing Johnson.

"We were thinking, maybe, whatever conscience he had was getting to him," added Rudisill. "He had been packing his bags, had all of her jewelry and a sum of money put in the bag. He was getting ready to bolt. He told paramedics she fell out of bed."

As Rudisill deals with the pain of losing her sister, she sends a message to others suffering their own way.

"I just don't want anyone else to have to go through this. If someone is abusing you, get out of that relationship," added Rudisll.

Rudisill, who lives in Indianapolis, will arrive in St. Louis Thursday. Robert Johnson remains jail on domestic assault charges.

