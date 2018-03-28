Officials approve bonds for proposed downtown hotel

St. Louis City officials have approved the use of bonds for a new downtown hotel project.

The Land Clearance for Redevelopment Authority has given the okay for up to $30 million in bonds for Fe Equus’ The Last Hotel.

Milwaukee-based Fe Equus is renovating the International Shoe building near 15th and Washington, turning it into a 10-story hotel.

The project is one of many mixed-use developments proposals expected to be built downtown.

The hotel will include 144 rooms, a rooftop pool and bar, business center and two ballrooms.

