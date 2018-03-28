Thieves break into St. Clair Square Mall, then jewelry store

Fairview Heights Police said three people first broke into St. Clair Square Mall early Friday morning and then into Prime Jewelers. Credit: Fairview Heights PD

The latest hit in what appears to be a jewelry store crime spree recently happened in the Metro East.

Fairview Heights Police said three people first broke into St. Clair Square Mall early Friday morning and then into Prime Jewelers.

In surveillance video from police, you can see two people with crowbars hurdle glass jewelry cases and then crack them.

The suspects then stuffed items selectively into a backpack before leaving in what police believe was a dark colored, newer Jeep Cherokee.

Police said it could be the same getaway car used in a downtown St. Louis jewelry store break-in early Tuesday morning at Kessler Mroz Jewelry on Olive Street. In this case, the criminals didn’t get away with anything.

Three other jewelry store robberies and burglaries have happened previously in West County along Olive Boulevard.

On February 1, a dog was shot and killed during an armed robbery at Timekeeps in Olivette.

On March 19, shots were fired inside Vincent’s Jewelers during a robbery in Creve Coeur.

Then less than 24 hours after that incident, Michael Genovese Jewelers was burglarized less than two miles away.

Fellow jeweler Joe Fredlich, who owns Décor Interiors & Jewelry, said it’s concerning.

“It’s upsetting to everyone and I worry about my own staff,” Fredlich said.

He said the jewelry community is small and he knows the victims. He said he’s hopeful this trend is ending. He also encourages anyone with information to hand it over to investigators.

“Anybody that knows anything even if they think it’s the smallest of clues or may not be relevant,” Fredlich said. “These guys are different and hopefully they’re done and have moved on, but everyone needs to be careful,” he added.

