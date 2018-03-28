Police looking for suspect in North St. Louis shooting

Police are searching for a suspect who allegedly shot a man in the Wells-Goodfellow neighborhood Wednesday night.

Around 4 p.m., officers responded to the 2800 block of Clara Ave for a report of a shooting. Upon arrival, detectives found a man, conscious and breathing, suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg.

Witnesses told police that the suspect fled the scene in a black vehicle.

No additional information has been released.

The investigation is ongoing.

