Police looking for suspect in North St. Louis shooting

Police are searching for a suspect who allegedly shot a man in the Wells-Goodfellow neighborhood Wednesday night.
Around 4 p.m., officers responded to the 2800 block of Clara Ave for a report of a shooting. Upon arrival, detectives found a man, conscious and breathing, suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg.
Witnesses told police that the suspect fled the scene in a black vehicle.
No additional information has been released.
The investigation is ongoing.
