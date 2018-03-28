'There's somebody else in that grave'; woman says plots she bought for herself, husband were sold twice

An investigation into a South Roxana Cemetery is underway after a widow discovered the plots she purchased for her and her husband were sold twice.

The widow who didn’t want her name used said she discovered the situation in February when she tried to resell her plots.

Her husband died in October and she decided to cremate him instead. When she called Wanda Cemetery, they told her they had some bad news.

“He said well they’ve been double sold,” she said.

The President of the Wanda Cemetery Board says he is doing everything in his power to make the situation right.

On Wednesday, he refunded the widow her $1200 and said they are working on going through hundreds of records to ensure this doesn’t happen to any other families.

“This is a terrible thing that unfortunately the past board has done and I’m doing everything I can to make it right,” said Josh Sullivant.

The South Roxana Police Chief said right now they are investigating to see whether this was a record-keeping mistake or fraud. They don’t know whether this has happened to anyone else.

They have called in the State Comptroller as well.

The Comptroller’s Office is aware of the complaint and is working with local law enforcement, the cemetery’s board and the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation. If consumers have concerns or questions, they can call our hotline at 1-(877) 203-3401.

The widow who first discovered the problem said she just doesn’t want anyone else to go through this during such a difficult time.

