St. Charles County lands at the top of Missouri's healthiest county list

A major milestone in St. Charles County, the unemployment rates is now at its lowest mark in nearly two decades. (Credit: KMOV) A major milestone in St. Charles County, the unemployment rates is now at its lowest mark in nearly two decades. (Credit: KMOV)
ST. CHARLES COUNTY (KMOV.com) -

The St. Charles County lands at the top of the list for the Healthiest counties in Missouri this year.

St. Charles has remained in the top three for seven consecutive years, according to the County Health Rankings. The organization looks at the nation’s health, county by county.

The counties are ranked by the following categories including overall health, equity, education, housing, nutrition, environment and public safety.

St. Charles County ranks at 75 overall. Other St. Louis counties like Monroe and Clinton made the top 500.

Falls Church, Virginia was named the healthiest county in the United States. 

