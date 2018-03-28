Obama to fund-raise for Missouri's McCaskill in Beverly Hills - KMOV.com

Obama to fund-raise for Missouri's McCaskill in Beverly Hills

enator Claire McCaskill (D), Missouri, departs Air Force One with President Barack Obama after arriving at Whiteman Air Force Base in Knob Noster, Mo., Wednesday, July 24, 2013. (AP Images) enator Claire McCaskill (D), Missouri, departs Air Force One with President Barack Obama after arriving at Whiteman Air Force Base in Knob Noster, Mo., Wednesday, July 24, 2013. (AP Images)

 ST. LOUIS (AP) -- Former President Barack Obama will help fundraise for Missouri Democratic Sen. Claire McCaskill's re-election campaign in Beverly Hills.

   The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported the May fundraiser Wednesday. An Obama aide told the newspaper that McCaskill is the first individual candidate he's raising money for this cycle.

   McCaskill told the newspaper that the fundraiser also is for the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee. She said it was planned based on Obama's schedule and noted that out-of-state fundraising is not unusual in U.S. Senate races.

   Top Republican challenger Attorney General Josh Hawley in an interview with The Associated Press Wednesday cited the campaign stop while criticizing McCaskill as out of step with working-class and middle-class voters.

   President Donald Trump earlier this month attended a Missouri fundraiser for Hawley.

