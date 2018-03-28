Homes in Pike County stranded by floodwaters

Flood damage to a bridge has cut off several Pike County homes from a nearby road. Credit: KMOV

A group of homeowners outside of Louisiana, Missouri are now cut off with no way to drive in or out of their community after flooding damage.

"What are we going to do, nothing we can do," says homeowner Julie Boswell.

Most of the homes are a good mile away from a creek that separates them from Highway 79.

A privately installed bridge was badly damaged last year in high water and now this week, flooding damaged and washed out the low water crossing for residents.

"It's not something we like, but it's a fact," says Pike County Emergency Management Director Al Murray, who points out the road and the road are private and not the county's responsibility.

Residents are now worried about getting emergency vehicles if they need it.

"The only way they're going to get them is to bring a helicopter in," says Boswell.

County officials say a street taxing district is prepared to take over the road and replace the crossing, but that will likely take a few months and homeowners there will have to pick up some of the cost.

Copyright 2018 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved