Time capsule found under Clemens House site

A capsule was found below the rubble of the burned down Clemens House. Credit: KMOV

After a fire destroyed the Clemens House in North City in July 2017, a time capsule giving people a look at its heyday was discovered.

The house was once owned by Mark Twain’s uncle, who later sold it to a congregation of nuns.

Jim Meiners discovered the capsule beneath a cornerstone of the chapel grounds.

“The box dented a little bit from moving the big rocks. When we saw it that we dented it, we know that rocks don’t dent,” said Meiners. “When I picked it up, I could feel that big heavy metal moving in there.”

Inside were religious medals and newspapers more than 100-years-old. The capsule was buried in the 1800s by the Sisters of St. Joseph of Carondelet.

“The little pieces of history that we can have makes such a big difference to us because we’ve been there since 1836,” said Sister Marilyn Lott with the Sisters of St. Joseph of Carondelet.

Also inside was a pamphlet detailing the mission of the sisters, which involves teaching deaf children.

The capsule’s content will now be prepared so that people can safely view the pieces of history.

Meiners has been working on the grounds to remove the ornamental iron. He says he wants to use it to build a display at the City Museum that will offer a glimpse of the history of the Clemens House.

