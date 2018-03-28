Endangered Wolf Center celebrates success of reintroduction of M - KMOV.com

Endangered Wolf Center celebrates success of reintroduction of Mexican Gray Wolf

(Credit: KMOV) (Credit: KMOV)
EUREKA, Mo. (KMOV.com) -

The Endangered Wolf Center in Eureka is celebrating the success of the reintroduction of the once endangered Mexican Gray Wolf.

The center has been the birth site of about 40-percent of Mexican Gray Wolves born in captivity before released into the wild.

Back in 1998, 11 captive born gray wolves, also known as ‘Lobos’, were released into the wild in New Mexico and Arizona.

This week is known as International Lobos Week.

