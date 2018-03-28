St. Louis County police shoot 'Paw and Order' calendar to suppor - KMOV.com

St. Louis County police shoot 'Paw and Order' calendar to support local organizations

Posted: Updated:
Officers pose with some puppies and kittens for a good cause. (Credit: KMOV) Officers pose with some puppies and kittens for a good cause. (Credit: KMOV)
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -

The St. Louis Police Department will be posing with some adorable furry friends for a good cause.

The men and women in blue are snapping photos for a Paw and Order holiday calendar featuring several dogs and cats. The project will benefit the St. Louis County Police Athletic League for Young Boys and Girls and local animal organizations.

Sergeant Shawn McGuire from St. Louis County Police Department said trying to get energetic puppies to sit still isn’t an easy task—even for officers who are used to taking control of a situation.

"It always looks easy on screen, easy in the calendar, we go through a lot of effort to get these dogs and cats to participate, said Sgt. McGwire.

In order to capture the perfect picture, photographer Lynn Terry uses a unique approach to get everyone’s attention.

"It's very hard to have people around you and you're making dolphin noises. The more and more I do it I've found I have a whole range, I don't even know half of the time what comes out of my mouth," said Terry.

And the animals sure do respond and cooperate.

"When it gets down to just being with the animals, I absolutely love it," said Terry. “It's a fun project for the police, fun project to get the animals adopted and to make money for the different animal shelters."

The calendar will on sale for $20 in September.

Copyright 2018 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

