Woman, 66, found dead inside Spanish Lake home

Police are investigating a homicide that occurred in Spanish Lake Wednesday afternoon
A group of homeowners outside of Louisiana, Missouri are now cut off with no way to drive in or out of their community after flooding damage.
After a fire destroyed the Clemens House in North City in July 2017, a time capsule giving people a look at its heyday was discovered. The house was once owned by Mark Twain's uncle, who later sold it to a congregation of nuns. Jim Meiners discovered the capsule beneath a cornerstone of the chapel grounds. "The box dented a little bit from moving the big rocks. When we saw it that we dented it, we know that rocks don't dent," said Meiners. "When I...
A 25-year-old man is facing charges for allegedly tracking down the man, 41, who stole his car in St. Charles County.
