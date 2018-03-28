Woman, 66, found dead inside Spanish Lake home - KMOV.com

Woman, 66, found dead inside Spanish Lake home

Police are investigating a homicide that occurred in Spanish Lake Wednesday afternoon.

Officers received a call from the 1700 block of Woodstream around 2:45 p.m. When they arrived, they found a 66-year-old woman dead inside a home.

A juvenile suspect was taken into custody in connection with her death.

Other information wasn't immediately known.

