Cardinals announce 39 Spanish radio broadcasts for 2018 season

Members of the St. Louis Cardinals wave to fans following a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, in St. Louis. The Brewers won 6-1. (Credit: AP)

The St. Louis Cardinals have announced they are bringing back their Spanish broadcasts for select games for the 2018 season.

The club will produce 39 Spanish radio broadcasts in partnership with WIJR 880 “La Tremenda” to provide play-by-play from announcer Polo Ascencio and color commentary from Bengie Molina.

The 39 games will include Opening Day and all Friday, Saturday and Sunday home games. You can listen to those games on WIJR 880 AM, stream them on cardinals.com or on the MLB.com At Bat mobile app.

The Spanish language broadcasts are just one of many initiatives the Cardinals have developed to provide Hispanic and Latino with a way to follow the team in their native language.

You can follow these verified Spanish Cardinals accounts to keep up with the team:

The Los Cardenales video page for highlights and more can be found at cardinals.com/loscardenales.

Copyright 2018 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.