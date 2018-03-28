Cardinals announce 2018 Opening Day roster

The Cardinals have announced their Opening Day roster for the 2018 season.

The team will open their 127th season of play Thursday afternoon when they play the New York Mets at 12:10 p.m.

The 25-man Opening Day roster includes seven first-time Cardinals and 14 players that were developed within the organization.

The following is the Cardinals 25-man active roster and disabled list:

PITCHERS (13): 67 - Matt Bowman-RHP, 27 - Brett Cecil-LHP, 32-Jack Flaherty-RHP, 49 – Jordan Hicks-RHP, 55 – Dominic Leone-RHP, 70- Tyler Lyons-LHP, 18 - Carlos Martínez-RHP, 59 – Mike Mayers-RHP, 39 – Miles Mikolas-RHP, 26 – Bud Norris-RHP, 64 – Sam Tuivailala-RHP, 52 – Michael Wacha-RHP, 7 – Luke Weaver-RHP;

CATCHERS (2): 4 -Yadier Molina, 46 – Francisco Peña;

INFIELDERS (7): 13 - Matt Carpenter, 12 – Paul DeJong, 35 – Greg Garcia, 3 – Jedd Gyorko, 38 – José Martínez, 34 – Yario Muñoz, 16 – Kolten Wong;

OUTFIELDERS (3): 25 - Dexter Fowler, 23 – Marcell Ozuna, 29 – Tommy Pham;

DISABLED LIST (3): 44 – Luke Gregerson-RHP (10-day, left hamstring strain), 29 - Alex Reyes-RHP (10-day, right elbow), 50 – Adam Wainwright (10-day, left hamstring strain).

