6-year-old left on school bus in University City

UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A 6-year-old was left on a school bus in University City Tuesday.

The University City Police Department said a mother called them after her son didn’t come home from school.

Officers investigated and found the child safe on his school bus around 4:15 p.m. The child was returned to his mother and taken to the hospital for precautionary purposes.

The child reportedly attends an elementary school in the University City School District.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to call investigators at 314-725-2211.

