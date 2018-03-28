Father accused of physically assaulting 4-month-old in St. Charles County

ST. CHARLES, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A father is accused of physically assaulting his 4-month-old son in St. Charles County.

The St. Charles County Police Department told News 4 the alleged child abuse occurred at a home in the 6000 block of Lafayette Drive around 12:43 a.m. Wednesday.

Officers were called to the hospital to take the police report after the infant was taken there for a medical evaluation. The boy was treated for non-life threatening injuries and released.

The suspect is the boy’s father, who has not been identified, police said. The suspect is currently in police custody.

No other details have been released.

