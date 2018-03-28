Judge reopens wrongful death case in fatal shooting of Anthony Lamar Smith

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A federal judge has ordered the wrongful death civil lawsuit in the shooting death of Anthony Lamar Smith reopened.

The city originally settled the case out of court in 2013 for $900,000. Wednesday, a federal judge said the case would be reopened because the Smith’s family attorney, Albert Watkins, didn’t see all the evidence.

Watkins filed a motion to reopen discovery in the case in December after the Independent Outside Counsel appointed by the Missouri Attorney General was asked to look into the assertion that DNA evidence was wrongfully withheld from the federal civil rights case.

Smith was shot and killed in 2011 by then- St. Louis City Officer Jason Stockley. Last September, St. Louis Circuit Judge Timothy Wilson acquitted Stockley of first-degree murder charges in the case.

