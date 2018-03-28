Caseyville Police searching for suspect involved in theft

The Caseyville Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a thief that targeted a local neighborhood. (Credit: Caseyville PD)

The Caseyville Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a thief that targeted a local neighborhood.

Police say the theft occurred near the 500 block of Hollywood Heights Rd on Sunday.

The suspect is described as a white man in his teens or early twenties. He was wearing a hooded sweatshirt with a jacket over the sweatshirt and blue jeans at the time of the incident.

Police describe his hairstyle as unique, long hair slicked back possibly in a ponytail.

If you have any information on the identity of this suspect, please contact The Caseyville Police Department at 618-344-2151 or after hours at CenCom Dispatch 618-825-2681.

